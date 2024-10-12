Family Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

