Family Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,414 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,818,000 after purchasing an additional 586,781 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

