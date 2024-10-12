Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9,416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 471,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 466,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

