Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.65. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 10,503,902 shares traded.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 8.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.61.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
