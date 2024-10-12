FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 57 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,892,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,697,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 178,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $204.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.65 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.33.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.65.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

