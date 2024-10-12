FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $772,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

