FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,334 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 70.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 958,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,115,000 after purchasing an additional 395,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

