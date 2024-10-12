FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.