Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Federal Screw Works Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSCR remained flat at $7.52 during midday trading on Friday. Federal Screw Works has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.80.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

