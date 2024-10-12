Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Federal Screw Works Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FSCR remained flat at $7.52 during midday trading on Friday. Federal Screw Works has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.80.
About Federal Screw Works
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Screw Works
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Screw Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Screw Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.