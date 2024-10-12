Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FHI

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.