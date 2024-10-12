FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Trimmed by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $264.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,308. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.58. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

