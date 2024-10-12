Ferguson Shapiro LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 130,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of GJAN opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

