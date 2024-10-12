Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 201,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,637,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,196,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 216,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

