Ferguson Shapiro LLC Trims Position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 3.15% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,825,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the period.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLIN stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.54. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.