Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 1,763 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,637,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

