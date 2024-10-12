Fermata Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after buying an additional 4,890,264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,756,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.35 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

