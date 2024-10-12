Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UOCT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 519.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $768,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 46.8% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $207,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:UOCT opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.