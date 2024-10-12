Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

