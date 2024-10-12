Fermata Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $5,658,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDW opened at $67.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

