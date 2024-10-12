Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,246,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,284.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

