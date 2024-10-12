Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

