Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

CGDV opened at $36.87 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

