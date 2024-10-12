Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $525.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $385.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RACE. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $487.86.

Get Ferrari alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $469.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a one year low of $296.34 and a one year high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after buying an additional 791,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 108.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,961,000 after purchasing an additional 461,409 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6,024.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,054,000 after purchasing an additional 374,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Ferrari by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Ferrari by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 237,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,419,000 after purchasing an additional 160,055 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.