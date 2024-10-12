Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.54 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $140.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00045985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

