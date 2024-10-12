FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FFD Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FFDF remained flat at $29.05 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FFD Financial has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Get FFD Financial alerts:

FFD Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.