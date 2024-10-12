Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.42 and last traded at $43.57. Approximately 220,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 78,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67.
About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.