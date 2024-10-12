Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

