Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,569 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 196,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.