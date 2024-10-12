Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,155 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 142,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 169,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

