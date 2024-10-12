Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 387 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $245.41 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $223.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

