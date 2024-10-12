Financial Analysis: Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) and Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -213.96% -248.58% -80.20% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Duos Technologies Group and Waldencast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Waldencast 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Duos Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.64%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Waldencast.

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Waldencast”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $7.47 million 3.44 -$11.24 million ($1.66) -2.01 Waldencast $240.38 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waldencast has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. It also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. The company sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. Waldencast plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

