Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, an increase of 1,125.0% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNVTW remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Finnovate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

About Finnovate Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.