First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

First Acceptance Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 63.60% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $157.68 million during the quarter.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

