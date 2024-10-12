First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $19.09. First Advantage shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 32,156 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FA

First Advantage Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 24.6% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 603,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after buying an additional 254,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 496,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Advantage by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.