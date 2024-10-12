First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,071,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $203,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MA opened at $502.25 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $502.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.08. The company has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

