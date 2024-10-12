First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 1,093 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $3,198,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $205.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average of $209.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

