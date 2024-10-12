First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 16,969 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network owned about 2.10% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,546,000. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.
Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
PVI stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $25.05.
About Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF
The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
