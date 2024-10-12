First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 23,737 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res raised Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.67. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

