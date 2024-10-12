First Affirmative Financial Network Has $1.03 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

