First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Workday were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $240.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.30. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,747 shares of company stock worth $77,512,235 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

