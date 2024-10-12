First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 1,684 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 211.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 0.6% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $474.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.04. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $483.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

