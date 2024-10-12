First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 2,472 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 309.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cintas were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after acquiring an additional 486,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 21.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $208.05 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

