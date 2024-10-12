First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 295 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Eaton were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $7,863,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Eaton Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $341.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

