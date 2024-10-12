First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 331 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Prologis were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $120.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 126.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

