First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.91 and traded as high as $41.63. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 39,518 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $787.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

In other news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,853.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 80.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

