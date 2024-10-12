First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.
First Financial Northwest Trading Up 1.7 %
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Financial Northwest
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
