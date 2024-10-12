First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 110.1% in September

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of First Pacific stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.66. 6,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,813. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.