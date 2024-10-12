First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 99,333 shares changing hands.

First Property Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -356.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Geoffrey Moon bought 165,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £13,248.08 ($17,338.15). 42.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

