First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.44.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

