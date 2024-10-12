First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLSGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 177,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 181,296 shares.The stock last traded at $41.81 and had previously closed at $41.81.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,513,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

