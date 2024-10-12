First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 177,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 181,296 shares.The stock last traded at $41.81 and had previously closed at $41.81.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
