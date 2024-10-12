First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 177,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 181,296 shares.The stock last traded at $41.81 and had previously closed at $41.81.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,513,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.